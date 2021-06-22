There's still time to save £100 on this Dolby Atmos soundbar in the Prime Day sale

While Amazon's annual sales are always a great time to pick up Prime Day TV deals, this year we've noticed more Dolby Atmos soundbars at prices that make them an enticing proposition.

Released only a few months ago the Denon Home Sound Bar 550 is currently £100 off in the Prime Day sales - that’s a six-driver soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound support all for just £499.

Prime Day Dolby Atmos soundbar deal

Denon Home Sound Bar 550 £599 £499 at Amazon (save £100) Denon knows a thing or two about home cinema audio and its latest offering in the space is this feature-packed soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound. Wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity are included, as are Dolby Vision pass-through and HDMI eARC support. Now with available with a tidy £100 discount.View Deal

While we haven’t had the chance to test the 550 yet ourselves it’s got an impressive spec list to do film soundtracks proud. It's equipped with two HDMI ports, one output with eARC and one input with 4K Dolby Vision pass-through. There are also optical and analogue audio inputs as well as wi-fi connectivity.

The soundbar's unique 4.0 channel configuration means it doesn't actually have any upward-firing drivers and instead uses algorithms to deliver virtual 3D surround sound without taking up too much space under your TV.

But the Home Sound Bar 550 isn't just for movies. It can handle high-resolution music including 192kHz/24-bit FLAC, WAV, ALAC and DSD 2.8/5.6MHz files. All the usual music services are fully integrated, including Spotify, Amazon Music HD, TIDAL, TuneIn and Deezer. Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth connectivity are all at your fingertips too. There’s also a USB input to access an external drive or you can stream from a local music library directly using Denon's built-in HEOS wireless platform.

While the Sound Bar 550 can be used as a standalone soundbar it can also be partnered with smaller Denon Home wireless speakers and the Denon DSW-1H wireless subwoofer to create a completely wireless 5.1 set-up.

