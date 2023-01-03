The standard iPhone 15 will apparently feature a 48MP camera

It's 2023, and a new year means a new iPhone and, more importantly, new iPhone rumours, too. Accordingly, the latest report comes by way of Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research, and he's predicting that iPhone 15 will bring with it some major camera upgrades across the suite of iPhone 15 models.

Of course, nothing has yet been confirmed, including the existence of iPhone 15, but it's a pretty safe bet that once September rolls around we'll see a new iPhone that improves upon last year's iPhone 14. In this new iPhone, Pu expects to see Apple include a meaty 48MP camera on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Currently, Apple's 48MP camera is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro line, while iPhone 14 has just about the same camera found in iPhone 13 with a 12MP lens. So, a jump from 12MP to 48MP would be quite a substantial upgrade. Though, Pu notes that he doesn't expect iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to get telephoto lenses or LiDAR scanners.

Pu also expects we'll finally see Apple move away from Lightning over to USB-C on iPhone 15 and that we'll also get Apple's latest A16 Bionic chip on iPhone 15. A new generation of chip in a new iPhone doesn't seem too hard to believe, but considering the move to USB-C has been predicted almost every year for quite some time, we'd recommend waiting and seeing if Apple finally makes the USB-C jump in 2023.

As far as the iPhone 15 Pro Max (rumoured by some to be called the iPhone 15 Ultra) goes, Pu reports Apple will be adding in a 12MP periscope lens to enable optical zoom from even greater distances than before. Other reports suggest that this new lens will offer up 6x optical zoom while Apple's familiar telephoto lens will also be included.

A periscope lens coming in the new iPhone has been rumoured for a while, but sources go back and forth on what exact level of optical zoom the lens will provide. Nonetheless, consistent rumours that we will see a periscope lens at all on iPhone do give this piece of speculation a bit of weight.

Of course, this is all just rumour at this point, so we'll all have to wait and see where Apple decides to go with this year's iPhone, but considering the hardware upgrades on iPhone 14 over iPhone 13 were fairly modest, it's not too hard to believe we'll see more meaningful changes to hardware with iPhone 15.

MORE:

iPhone 15: release date news, price, features and spec leaks

Next year's iPhone 15 could see an 'Ultra' model replace the 'Pro'

And make sure to check out our iPhone 14 review while you wait