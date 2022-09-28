The Pixel 7's US price and release date has seemingly been leaked by Amazon

Google's Pixel launch event is coming up on Thursday 6th October where it's expected we'll learn all about what's coming with the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones releasing later this year.

However, Amazon has reportedly leaked the Pixel 7's release date ahead of time, briefly putting the Pixel 7's listing up as being available for $599 on 13th October, one week after the launch event.

Originally spotted by Twitter user Brandon Lee (opens in new tab), Amazon accidentally put up a listing for the 128GB model of the Pixel 7 being sold for $599, which would line up nicely with an earlier leak this week that the new Pixel 7 and Pixel Pro would keep the same prices as the Pixel 6 line, coming in at $599 and $899 respectively.

Of course, the listing was quickly taken down, but that didn't stop the internet from seeing it, and for some time after the listing was removed you could still see the Pixel 7 populate in Amazon search results, though that has since been taken down as well.

While the listing was up, the Pixel 7 had a 13th October release date, one week from the Pixel event, which would also line up with Google's traditional release schedule, usually opting to launch new Pixel products just a week or two after the launch event.

Another detail possibly spoiled by the listing is that the Pixel 7 will be "powered by the next-gen Google Tensor processor, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel" which suggests not just more powerful hardware but upgrades to the Pixel camera could be incoming.

We'll have to wait until Google's 6th October Pixel event to learn more and get official confirmation of what's coming with Pixel 7, so keep an eye out for our coverage of that, but by all accounts, it looks like Amazon has let the cat out of the bag a little early on this one.

