The lowest ever price on this Award-winning 85in TV is a great deal – and I'll fight anyone who says it isn't

Big TVs come with big price tags, right? Not necessarily. In recent years we've seen sets get bigger while their price tags shrink, so much so that, come sales time, there are some very affordable TVs that will dwarf the average family sofa.

Case in point: the TCL 85C805K. This 85-incher won a What Hi-Fi? Award this year, and has just dropped to its lowest price ever – £1269 at Amazon. That's a great deal. Don't think so? Outside. Now.

Best TCL 85C805K deal worth fighting over

TCL 85C805K was £1579 now £1269 at Amazon (save £310)

At 85 inches across, this TV is massive. It might not offer class-leading visuals, but for its size, it's stunning. And with over £300 off, you can't really argue. Go on. Try. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our TCL 85C805K review

We jest, of course. We're lovers, not fighters here at What Hi-Fi?, and just want to spread the joy of a £310 saving on a big-screen TV.

True, there are bigger savings to be had on other TVs. But when we reviewed this TCL model, we called it "the home theatre bargain of the year". And that was at full price. Knock another £300-odd off that, and you've got a quite incredible bargain.

The 805K offers good contrast and brightness, excellent support for HDR and gaming, and – in case we haven't mentioned it – a massive 85-inch screen. That's getting into projector territory. But its brightness, contrast and general HDR performance outdo any projector.

On the downside, the colours do lack a little finesse, and the picture looks a bit soft at times. It's also missing some UK catch-up apps, but that's nothing a quick Google TV Streamer or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K won't solve.

In concluding our review, we noted: "we can’t stress enough just how all-round watchable and consistent its pictures remain – even with our favourite ‘stress test’ demo scenes." If you're looking for a big bargain this Cyber Monday, you've found it.

