The LG G4 OLED TV is now up for pre-order with a stand, known as the G4S

The LG G4 is now available to pre-order with a stand – but you'll have to take care to order the correct model.

The G4 is available with a stand at 55- and 65-inch sizes (the G3 didn't come with a stand, though it could work with one). But those size models don't automatically come with a stand. You'll have to order the G4S variant, which includes a stand in the box. Here's a link to the 55-inch G4S, and the 65-inch G4S.

Their prices are the same as the options without a stand – £2399 for the 55-incher, and £3299 for the 65-incher.

Having a separate stand variant seems a bit confusing, especially given that both sizes are also available with a soundbar as part of a bundle. The thinking must be that some people will rather wall-mount their TV, and LG wants to avoid burdening them with a stand they won't use.

But the S variant is sure to catch some people out. As ever when with such a big ticket item as a TV, make sure you read the small print and know exactly what you're buying.

The G4 is LG's heatsink- and MLA-equipped OLED TV for 2024. With a new processor to boot, the gap between it and the step-down C4 has never been bigger. You can read our hands-on review of it below.

