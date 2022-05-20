The iPhone 14 launch date has leaked

We are less than four months away from the iPhone 14 launch – at least if the latest leak is to be believed.

It says the iPhone 14 will launch on 13th September, iDropNews reports. That's a Tuesday, which is the day of the week Apple usually chooses for its launch. And it's almost year to the day since the iPhone 13 launched on 14th September 2021.

But there are some caveats. iDropNews admits it can't guarantee that's the date, only that a source has told it that Apple has "something" planned then. Apple launches its iPhone range every September, so this certainly seems like a likely date. Though as ever with Apple leaks, nothing is certain until the firm itself confirms it.

The site also speculates that it could be the first in-person event held by Apple since 2020.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro ranges, totalling four handsets (iPhone 14 and 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max). It should be an all big-phone affair, with the iPhone Mini variant passing on into the mobile afterlife.

The handsets are said to feature a complete redesign, with the Pro variants getting new cutouts for the front-facing camera and sensors, and a new processor, putting some ground between them and the non-Pro models. We'll bring you all the rumours and leaks as they land.

MORE:

Browse this week's best iPhone deals and cheapest prices

In full: iPhone 14: release date rumours, price news, specs and leaks

Want the best next iPhone? Here are all the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max leaks