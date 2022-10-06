The GravaStar Sirius P5 earbuds are straight out of a sci-fi film

These are not your regular wireless earbuds. With their retro-futuristic designs, the GravaStar Sirius P5 look like they have been plucked straight out of a sci-fi film. Call it sci-fi hi-fi (all that's missing is wi-fi).

GravaStar (opens in new tab) specialises in this kind of thing. It already has a range of Bluetooth speakers along similar lines, but the P5 are its first wireless earbuds.

So what do they bring to the party? They come in three "mecha-inspired" designs at launch: Defense Armor, Defense Mecha and Defense Crystal. More are on the way, says the company. You can mix and match the earbuds with the cases, while four RGB lights offer more scope for personalisation.

The audio is customisable too. Choose from presets such as gaming mode (which promises 48ms low latency) and music mode for clearer vocals. They are powered by 12mm dynamic drivers with Qualcomm's aptX HD onboard for higher-quality wireless audio.

(Image credit: GravaStar)

Made from either zinc alloy or a "Lego-like material prized for strength and rigidity", the cases protect the buds while providing extra battery charge – 32 hours, which combine with the eight from the buds to make a total battery life of 40 hours.

Bluetooth 5.2 comes as standard, while touch controls let you switch between calls and music, control volume, change track, play/pause, and activate the Siri voice assistant. Something called "Environment Noise Cancelling" blocks external noise, which is effectively the passive noise isolation you get from the fit of the earbuds in the ear, rather than proper active noise-cancellation.

They are rated IPX4 water-resistant so you can take them out in the rain without worrying, and they clip to the included necklace so you don't lose them.

They are available now for between $79.95 – $99.95 (about £71–£89, AU$123-$154). You can also pick up one set of earbuds plus all three cases for a special price of $89.95 (about £80, AU$139) – an offer that will usually set you back $139.95.

MORE:

Hi-res audio: everything you need to know

Read all about Sony's LDAC: What is it? aptX vs LDAC

Our pick of the best wireless headphones you can buy