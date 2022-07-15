The free FIFA+ app is coming to Hisense TVs first – but there's a catch

FIFA is set to launch its first-ever TV app in July – exclusively on Hisense TVs powered by the Vidaa platform (via flatpanelshd).

FIFA+, which launched on mobile devices back in April, will land on Vidaa-powered Hisense TVs this summer. The free, ad-supported streaming service offers live league matches, original documentaries, archive footage and a daily talk show sponsored by – yep, you guessed it – Hisense.

The catch? You won't be able to view any games from the upcoming Qatar World Cup, as they're covered by existing broadcast rights. There's also no word on when, or indeed if, FIFA+ will find its way onto other TV platforms such as Apple tvOS, Google TV and Fire TV.

FIFA has big plans for FIFA+. By the end of 2022, it reckons over 29,000 men’s matches and over 11,000 women’s matches will be streamed live on the platform. The first slate of FIFA+ Originals features a slew of footballing legends, including Ronaldinho, Dani Alves, Ronaldo Nazário and Romelu Lukaku.

Charlotte Burr, FIFA’s Director of Strategy, Corporate Development and FIFA+, said: "Innovation is a key focus for FIFA and so Hisense’s VIDAA-powered TVs is a natural home for the FIFA+ app. Football fans with connected devices will be able to experience our extensive content collection directly onto their Hisense TVs."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will kick off on 21st November, and will be free to watch on ITV and the BBC in the UK. Soccer fans in the US can watch the action live on Fox Sports.

