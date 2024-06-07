The FiiO SR11 adds lossless streaming to your hi-fi for under £100/$100

Here's a compact and affordable way to add lossless streaming smarts to your existing set-up. The £95 / $95 / AU$149 FiiO SR11 lets you access music streaming services like Tidal, Spotify and Amazon Music through your legacy hi-fi system, radio or active speakers. Just plug it in to them and get streaming.

It supports Apple's AirPlay and is Roon Ready, expanding your options when it comes to playback (Roon lets you stream from a NAS drive or similar device). You can pair with any phone, laptop or tablet, or use the bundled remote control. Dual-band wi-fi should help it stream around larger homes, while an ethernet socket will provide a more robust connection.

In terms of outputs, you get optical, coaxial, and USB Type-A and C. It supports 768kHz/32 bit files and DSD256 and has an LCD screen that shows the operating mode, network status, and current volume.

The FiiO SR11 is out now in the UK and US and next month in Australia.

