The Amazon Omni QLED is the cheap TV I'd actually buy this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon has unveiled a wealth of huge discounts on its latest range of Omni Fire TVs, marking the perfect opportunity for buyers on a budget to get a new set this Prime Day 2023.

The site has deals live for every size of its flagship Fire TV Omni line, which is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch options.

At the top of the range, you can grab the larger 65-inch QLED model, which we reviewed and gave an impressive 4-stars mere days ago, for £649.99 - an impressive 35 per cent saving on its regular £999.999 cost.

At the opposite end of the size spectrum, the biggest discount relates to the 43-inch model which is available now for just £299.99, a massive 45% saving on its regular £549.99 price.

Between the two you can pick up the 50-inch Omni for £399.99 and the 55-inch for £449.99 - which marks 38 per cent and 40 per cent savings respectively.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65in was 1000 now £650 at Amazon (save £350)

The Amazon Omni is a much better TV than its original £1000 price suggested, so with this deal, it's a serious bargain. It's obviously not up there with a premium OLED, but its picture is really balanced and consistent, it supports all HDR formats and it's got really good gaming specs as long as you don't need 120Hz. And, of course, it runs the Fire OS platform, which features more or less every app under the sun.

Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 43 inches £550 £300 at Amazon (save £250)

While we can't vouch specifically for the performance of this 43-inch version, we were very impressed with the 65-inch Omni QLED when we reviewed it at its full price. Like the big model, this supports all HDR formats, has surprisingly good gaming specs and, of course, features the app-packed Fire OS smart platform. It seems well worth a punt at this price. Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55 inches £750 £450 at Amazon (save £300)

While we haven't reviewed this 55-inch version, we were pleasantly surprised by the 65-inch Omni QLED, even at its original price. We expect the 55-inch model to be just as good and therefore just as much of a bargain, with consistent, balanced picture quality, support for all HDR formats, surprisingly thorough gaming specs and, of course, the app-packed Fire OS smart platform. Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50 inches £650 £400 at Amazon (save £250)

Like the big 65-inch model, this supports all HDR formats, has surprisingly good gaming specs and, of course, features the app-packed Fire OS smart platform. On paper, it looks like a bargain. Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review.

As cheap TV deals go, we can personally confirm this makes the Omnis among the best you’ll find this Prime Day.

To catch readers up, the Omni’s are the flagship range in Amazon’s own-brand TV line. Like all the retail giant’s Fire devices they have one singular aim - to offer the best bang for your buck possible. And having seen the entire range at the UK launch event and thoroughly put the 65-inch version through its paces in our test rooms we’re happy to recommend them, especially at this price.

During our review TV editor, Tom Parsons found: “While clearly not up there with flagship TVs from premium brands, the Omni QLED delivers better picture, sound and features than the price suggests.”

He was particularly happy with the TV’s clear audio, which is rare with next to all the affordable TVs, and many expensive ones, offering poor sound quality. Add to this its balanced picture performance and QLED panel and it adds up to be a great value purchase if you can’t afford to pay more.

Another welcome perk for people with Echo speakers is the fact the Omni line comes with the addition of a built-in far-field microphone for hands-free voice control. This also lets any Omni Series TV double as an Alexa-enabled smart speaker.

The only downside is that while they do have robust HDR standard support and a run using Amazon’s Fire OS, which is wonderfully intuitive for Prime customers and features all the app support you’d expect, they don’t have Dolby Atmos. But at this price that is a very modest compromise, especially for the 65-inch QLED.

To put the price in context pricing for Samsung’s 2023 QLED range starts at £1299 / $1000 for a 65-inch model. This makes the Omni QLED one of the best TV deals we’d recommend this Prime Day for any buyer on a budget.

