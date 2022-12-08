The Amazon Echo Show 15 is also now a Fire TV – the ideal kitchen television?

Amazon's Echo Show line turns the brand's Alexa smart speakers into smart displays you can control with both your hands and your voice, but now, that functionality is getting pushed a little further. Thanks to a free new update, Amazon's Echo Show 15 now has the Fire TV interface, turning it into a full-fledged smart TV.

Normally, an Echo Show will let you do all the familiar things you can do with a smart speaker, like check your calendar, order from Amazon, ask questions, set timers, check the weather, and a million other things, but now you're also getting a Fire TV experience on top of all that.

Echo Show 15's new user experience will be immediately familiar to anybody with a Fire TV, whether it's from Amazon or a third party. You'll get an onscreen carousel of apps that include popular services like Netflix, YouTube, etcetera, and you'll have no trouble listening to music or streaming content.

You'll also be able to use Alexa to open apps or stream something, while you also have the option of using an Alexa Voice Remote or the Fire TV app to navigate your Echo Show hands-free, avoiding any distracting fingerprints on the display. Put simply, use whatever navigation makes sense to you.

You can get yourself an Echo Show 15 for just $195 at Amazon (opens in new tab), right now, down from its retail price of $250, while you can pick up an Alexa Voice Remote for 50% off at $10 as well. We haven't reviewed the Echo Show 15 just yet, but we liked the Echo Show 10, giving it four-stars in our review.

If you're in the market for a smart speaker or smart display, the Echo Show 15 is worth a look, bridging the gap between a TV and a traditional Alexa device.

