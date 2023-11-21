The 7 very best Black Friday headphones and earbuds deals

'Choice Overload' is everywhere – Dairy Milk bar variants, the Netflix catalogue, Easyjet destinations and, right now, Black Friday headphone deals. The internet is currently awash with headphone discounts this Black Friday week, as consumer electronics retailers far and wide take advantage of the biggest shopping period of the year.

So if you need a new pair of headphones, whether that's a premium pair of over-ears or a budget pair of true wireless earbuds, now's the time to buy. And if you aren't sure which best deserves your hard-earned cash, we're here to help. We have curated a 30-strong list of Black Friday headphone deals 2023 on excellent pairs covering all types and budgets, but that can be daunting for some people so below we have selected the very best of the best: seven top-performing pairs with the tastiest prices this Black Friday, from as little as £35.

We have reviewed hundreds of headphones and earbuds on the market today, so we know not only which pairs offer the best combination of sound quality, everyday features and long-lasting comfort, but also what price is a good price for each based on their original RRP, age and previous discounts...

Sony WF-C700N was £100 now £75 at Amazon (save £25)



The best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds under £150

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, exercise-friendly earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C700N feature 7.5 hours of battery life per charge, multipoint Bluetooth and IPX4 water resistance.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Read the Sony WF-C700N review

Panasonic RZ-S500W was £169 now £60 at Amazon (save £109)



Strong alternatives to the Sony WF-C700N above

If noise cancellation is important to you but your budget can't stretch to the above (or you'd simply prefer to save some pennies), these Panasonics are great value, offering 6.5-hour battery life, IPX4 water resistance, exceptional ANC and sound quality that is fantastic for the money. Buy with confidence. Five stars

Read our Panasonic RZ-S500W review

Sony WH-CH520 was £60 now £35 at Amazon (save £25)



The best cheap wireless over-ears you can buy

Unrivalled at this bargain price point, these Sonys offer an audio performance easily in excess of their original asking price, let alone this discounted one. They have a 50-hour battery life and support Bluetooth 5.2, too. Five stars

Read our Sony WH-CH520 review

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £78 at Amazon (save £21)



The best cheap noise-cancelling wireless headphones

For a very reasonable price, these Sonys are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done. What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winners

Read our full Sony WH-CH720N review

Sony WH-1000XM5 was £379 now £279 at Amazon (save £100)



The best premium wireless ANC over-ears out there

The latest and greatest wireless Sonys are best-in-class performers in their premium field, with a 30-hour battery life, plenty of useful app and control features, and awesome sound and ANC. And a £100 saving makes them even better performance-per-pound value.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Read our Sony WH-1000XM5 review

RØDE NTH-100 was £149 now £79 at Amazon (save £70)



Awesome wired over-ears at an incredible price

Be as critical or as casual in your listening as you like – the Røde NTH-100 will put you fully in the picture with their revealing sound. If you want budget closed-back over-ears, these are outstanding value even at their original price.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winners

Read our RØDE NTH-100 review