TCL unveils Android TVs with built-in Freeview Play and Google Assistant

Chances are, you're watching a lot more TV right now. If you're looking at your set and thinking you deserve better, reputable Chinese firm TCL has two brand new ranges coming to the UK for your consideration.

TCL has just unveiled two 4K HDR Android TV series, both of which come with Android 9.0, Freeview Play, Google Home and Google Assistant built-in.

With Google Home and Google Assistant onboard in both options, your TV could be controlled through selected Google devices such as Google Home Mini, Nest, Android OS mobile phones and TCL Google-enabled remote controls.

The EC78 series (main picture) is the dearer model, combining what TCL is calling its 'frameless ultra slim metal design', 4K HDR quality with Wide Colour Gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Android TV with Google Assistant built-in.

The EC78 range also includes sound by Onkyo, promising incredibly immersive sound during movies, music and gaming.

The EC78 series is available in 55-inch and 65-inch models, at an RRP of £549 (55in) and £749 (65in).

TCL EP658 (Image credit: TCL)

The EP65 series (above) meanwhile features an elegant and slim design, 4K HDR picture quality with Google Assistant built-in and Smart HDR – for upgrading Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content to HDR-like picture quality.

Sonically, Dolby Audio (which provides up to 7.1-channel surround-sound) is supported, which should ensure you get the most out of your favourite shows and films.

The TCL EP65 series is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models, with prices starting at £329 for the 43in model, £379 (50in), £479 (55in) and £599 for the 65in TV.

Both the EP65 and EC78 Series come with Freeview Play and Android TV 9.0, which comes with Google Home and Google Assistant built-in. That means you can find the latest movie releases or dim the lights without leaving what you’re watching. Android TV also makes it possible to cast UHD content directly to the TV and enjoy native 4K HDR applications on the big screen.

Features such as Picture in Picture (PIP), easy task switching, multi-user accounts and side settings should make sure that the preferred content of all family members is upfront and centre.

The new TVs will be available from TCL's website, Amazon and AO, plus other retailers. TCL says it will also be launching additional QLED Android models in May 2020, so watch this space.

