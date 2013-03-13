Now available in the UK are the SVS SB1000 and SVS PB1000 active subwoofers, the latest products from US sub specialists SVSound.

The two models sell for £499 apiece through UK distributor Karma-AV, and offer buyers the choice of a compact sealed-box design offering bass down to 24Hz, or a larger ported model extending down to 19Hz.

The SVS SB1000 uses an in-house 30cm front-firing driver driven by the company's Sledge STA-300D Class D amplifier, delivering 300W with a peak output of 720W, with DSP processing to give better control of the drive-unit. It's a 33cm cube, weighs 14kg and is finished in black ash with a black grille.

The PB1000 uses the same amplification and processing, but with a 25cm SVS driver tuned with a front-venting 8.9cm-diameter port. It stands 47cm tall, is 47cm deep and 38cm wide, and weighs 21kg.

Both models have stereo line-ins and 80Hz hit-pass filtered outputs, speaker-level inputs, variable low-pass filter with LFE bypass, and discrete phase and volume controls.

Written by Andrew Everard

