Spotify Family, as it has been dubbed, will be available globally in the coming weeks, and with it, multiple users will be able to benefit from a cheaper monthly premium subscription.

MORE: Spotify review

Up to four extra family members can be added to a Family plan, but each member will be able to keep their own personal account, including playlists and followers. Each additional user gets 50 per cent off the usual £9.99 monthly subscription for Spotify Premium membership.

This means that a two user subscription will cost £14.99 per month, three users £19.99 per month, four users £24.99 per month, and five users (four extra accounts) £29.99 per month.

“This is one of the most asked for features from our audience,” says Ken Parks, Chief Content Officer at Spotify. “With today’s announcement we’re making it easier than ever for the whole family to experience Spotify Premium on their phones, at home and on the go.”

Rival streaming service Rdio has offered shared accounts since August 2011 for three members, before expanding to five in June 2013.

MORE: Awards 2014: Best streaming services