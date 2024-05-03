Spotify HiFi is nearly here, this leak suggests

By Joe Svetlik
published

Could it finally launch soon?

Screenshots of the Spotify Blend feature on mobile
(Image credit: Spotify)

The long wait for Spotify's HiFi tier could be nearly over. Leaked screenshots on Reddit (via Android Authority) show the option of supporting lossless audio, suggesting the feature is nearly ready to roll out.

It also shows a compatibility checker, so you can see whether your device can support the requisite bit rate, along with your connection and bandwidth. Lossless support is shown up to 1411kbps (although 2117kpbs is also mentioned) and 24-bits on limited tracks in the FLAC format. That's quite a jump from the 320kbps currently available. 

Leaked screenshots of Spotify's lossless support

(Image credit: Reddit)

The screenshots include a lot of advisory information for listeners, including about listening in lossless offline and that listening to it over Bluetooth will degrade the sound quality.

There are also screenshots from the mobile app, which make more mention of the Spotify Connect feature (which lets you play direct from a compatible device rather than routing it via your phone).

Spotify officially announced the HiFi tier in 2021, but it first surfaced as long ago as 2017. Since then we've seen numerous leaks and rumours, while the competition launched their equivalent tiers without much fanfare. To make it worth the wait, Spotify is going to have to do something pretty special.

MORE:

Check out the best music streaming services around

The full story: an excruciating timeline of our wait for Spotify HiFi

How to cancel Spotify Premium – and should you?

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 17 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine, Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.