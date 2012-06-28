Both measure just 14.5cm wide by 5.5cm tall and support wireless music from any Bluetooth device, but the Platinum has superior aptX Bluetooth support and a larger battery life.
The Soundmatters foxL v2, distributed in the UK by Musical Fidelity, claims to be a portable Bluetooth speaker for audiophiles.
Two patented 1in 'Magnetic Drive Twoofers' claim to deliver a level of sound quality 'well beyond any similar-sized speaker'.
There's a patented FlatMagic subwoofer inside the speaker, too, taking care of low end frequencies.
A rechargeable battery is good for 12-hours on the Black model, or up to 20 hours on the aptX Platinum model. Both are recharged via USB.
The speakers have a 25-30m Bluetooth range and can act as a speaker for voice calls as well as playing music from any phone, tablet, computer or other Bluetooth device.
The Soundmatters foxL v2 Black costs £169, the foxL v2 Platinum is £209. Both are available to buy now.
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter