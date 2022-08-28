Sound+Image Sep-Oct 2022: new issue out now

(opens in new tab) Read Sound+Image and thousands more Aussie and international magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$9.99p/m (opens in new tab) There's a new way to read Sound+Image and all your other favourite Future Australia magazines! Pick up a subscription to Readly for AU$9.99p/m and you'll get unrestricted, all-you-can-read digital access to all the latest issues of Sound+Image, plus over 5,000 other Australian and international magazines. You can browse and read any issue on your PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone.

Sound+Image #347 is now on sale, featuring the best of the latest hi-fi and AV releases, in-depth reviews and features...

(Image credit: Future)

News & Features

NEWS

- ‘Stranger Things’ S4 gets an Ambeo makeover

- PSB goes retro with the Passif 50

- Our picks from Munich High End

- Aurender’s new $15k streamer

- Musical Fidelity multichannel power amps

- Paradigm wants to hide your subwoofer

- Bob Dylan one-off sells for £1.4m

comment

NEW BLUETOOTH, SAME OLD...

The Editor is excited then deflated by the announcement of a new Bluetooth codec which may soon arrive to ruin all our headphones.

EISA AWARDS 2022-2023

As an EISA publication we’ve been assessing and voting along with 59 other editors from 29 countries, to bring you all these global winners.

how to... CHOOSE A PROJECTOR

To introduce two mini and one massive projector reviews, here’s what to consider before going BIG.

how to... CHOOSE A SOUNDBAR

Four soundbar reviews this issue, but here’s what to consider first – do you want a soundbar at all?

1980s MOVIE ICONS

How the trials of the decade of greed made — or broke — three of Hollywood’s biggest names, two of whom are still delivering Hollywood gold.

CLASSIC TRACK

Before he became The Boss he was remarkably lost for a smash of his own, until he came up with his classic Born To Run. The world would soon know the name of Bruce Springsteen.

(Image credit: Future)

Kicking big-screen goals

PROJECTOR REVIEWS

BenQ GS50 portable projector

Cute looks, battery power, splash-proofing and a smart Android TV interface could make BenQ’s GS50 the perfect little outdoor projector.

PHILIPS PicoPix MaxTV portable projector

An even smaller projector with battery power, Android smarts and some useful bonus settings.

HISENSE 120l9G Laser TV

An ultra-short-throw laser projector loaded with sufficient TV-like functions for Hisense to call it a Laser TV. We enjoy a brief hands-on session.

SOUNDBAR REVIEWS

BOWERS & WILKINS Panorama 3 soundbar

No subwoofer required with the Panorama 3, which aims to cover all your movie and music requirements from a soundbar alone.

DEVIALET Dione soundbar

Our second sub-less soundbar aims for the very heights of the market with a price just under $4000 — and a top-level performance to match.

POLK MagniFi Mini AX soundbar

A nicely-priced bar with impressive sonic slam, especially given such a small ‘lozenge’ of a bar sitting up under your TV, bolstered by a great sub.

SONOS Ray soundbar

The latest Sonos soundbar arrives at an impressively low price considering it includes full Sonos networking. Can it also deliver movie joy?

(Image credit: Future)

custom installation

WISH FULFILLMENT

It’s this family’s third home cinema, yet Anderson AVI teamed up with industry experts to deliver a movie room that exceeded their expectations.

(Image credit: Future)

HI-FI REVIEWS

REGA Elicit MK5 stereo amplifier

The turntable company delivers a fine amplifier into which you can plug your turntable...

KEF LSX II wireless active speakers

A sensational update of KEF’s baby wireless speakers makes us fall in love all over again.

MARCH AUDIO Sointuva WG standmount loudspeakers

Australia now has a new loudspeaker brand with top technology and a dynamite performance.

It's all in the September-October issue of Sound+Image - available in newsagents now, and digitally through multiple platforms, including Readly, where you can peruse Sound+Image and thousands more Aussie and international magazines with a