Sony's five-star A80L OLED TV just hit a new lowest-ever price with this deal

Sony's A80L OLED TV is the surprise package of 2023. It uses 'standard' OLED technology (i.e. a WOLED panel rather than MLA or QD-OLED) yet produces a sublime picture performance that combines the spectacular with subtlety in a way that precious few rivals can match. And now it's available at its lowest price yet.

We reported last month that this the Sony A80L had dropped to £1649, and now another £50 has been shed from its price tag so you can now pick it for just £1599 at Amazon. That's an overall saving of £800 on the original price of £2399.

Sony XR-55A80L 2023 OLED TV £2399 £1599 at Amazon (save £800)

Our favourite performance-per-pound TV of 2023 so far, the Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a picture that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It sounds good by TV standards, too, and has a solid gaming feature set. Read our full Sony A80L review.

It's fair to say that all of the TV buzz this year has been around the new MLA and second-generation QD-OLED models, such as the LG G3 and Samsung S95C respectively, so the Sony A80L – which features neither technology – snuck out with fairly minimal fanfare. However, when we got it into our test rooms we quickly discovered that it's a rather special TV.

This is a TV that proves that 'standard' OLED technology (often referred to as 'WOLED' because of its use of a white sub-pixel) is capable of absolutely stunning results when it's tuned with care and attention. The A80L produces and image that pops with vibrant colours and superb contrast, yet combines that with a naturalism and subtlety that means you're always seeing movies and TV shows as intended.

The Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, which uses actuators that vibrate the whole screen in order to make sound, ensures that the audio and imagery are spatially connected in a way that non-Sony TVs can't match, and the A80L sounds direct, detailed and open by general TV standards, too.

In a year in which LG's new C3 has barely moved things on since last year's C2, the A80L is a startling step forward and the best performance-per-pound TV of the year so far, particularly with this discount. You might still want to consider the LG C3 if you're a hardcore gamer, though, as it has four HDMI 2.1 ports (the Sony A80L has just two, of which one also handles eARC duties) and supports Dolby Vision gaming and HGiG, which the Sony doesn't. For everyone else, though, the Sony A80L is a brilliant buy.

