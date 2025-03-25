Amazon has slashed the price of this five-star Sony OLED, but we have found an even better deal

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is upon us, and so far it has provided a decent selection of deals on some of our favourite kit.

As a direct reaction rival retailers have been getting in on the action, and we've spotted an even better deal than Amazon for the 48-inch Sony A90K.

You can get the OLED TV for £1199 at Sevenoaks, which gives you a saving of £700. To get that price, you need to be a member but it is free and easy to sign up for.

The 48-inch Sony A90K is currently going for £1349 at Amazon. Both prices are much lower than the OLED's launch price, but Sevenoaks is undoubtedly offering a better bang for your buck right now.

Sony XR48A90K: was £1899 now £1199 at Sevenoaks (save £700)

During testing, we called Sony's 48-inch A90K "a force to be reckoned with" for its stunning picture quality and realistic image. At this hefty discount, this is a deal worth a second look.

The 48-inch A90K dazzled with its incredibly "sharp and solid" picture quality during testing, making it one of the best TVs we have tested at this size.

We said in our review while watching Stranger Things on Netflix:

"There’s an incredible amount of detail to the whole image. Not in a way that’s exaggerated or enhanced, but realistic and believable."

The OLED's sound quality does feel a little lightweight, but it does well to expand its soundstage and create a sense of cinematic spaciousness.

In terms of connections, it offers two USBs, an ethernet socket, an optical output, aerial and twin satellite inputs (the set supports Freesat in the UK), and four HDMIs.

It's worth mentioning here that the smaller 42-inch LG C4 is also seeing some top-notch deals, and is a newer model than the A90K.

In the spring sale, we have spotted it for an impressive £699 at Amazon, which offers a saving of £701.

While we found Sony's A90K to produce a better sound quality, the C4 did impress more in terms of its improved features especially with its gaming specifications.

Still, if you are on the hunt for a five-star OLED TV with stunning picture quality at an impressive discount, the Sony A90K could be the one for you.

