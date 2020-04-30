Sony WH-1000XM4 pricing leaked by Best Buy and Walmart

Another day, another Sony WH-1000XM4 leak. The hotly anticipated Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones (forthcoming sequels to the class-leading Sony WH-1000XM3) were spotted in an official Sony document three weeks ago, following an earlier leak of what was implied to be their manual.

And now, if leaks posted on The Walkman Blog and Reddit are to be believed, we have an idea of their pricing.

The leaks suggest an asking price of either $349.99 or $348 – not surprising due to the fact that's practically identical to the original price of the Sony WH-1000XM3s.

Posting on The Walkman Blog yesterday, blogger Ascariss wrote: "Best Buy US had the Sony WH-1000XM4 up on their site a bit but pulled the listing down a few days ago". The author also posted photos allegedly grabbed from the site before the product listing was removed, depicting a product that looks very, very similar to the Sony WH-1000XM3s at first glance.

Meanwhile, in a dedicated Sony WH-1000XM4 thread on Reddit, a user posting under the handle 'u/insaneandmundane' recently shared an image supposedly taken of Walmart's store inventory, listing the new Sony wireless over-ears with a price of $348 (pictured).

There is still no word on an official release date for the WH-1000XM4s from Sony. But while we can neither confirm nor deny the validity of these leaked images, if the posts are to be believed, we probably don't have long to wait for one.

MORE:

Best Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones deals 2020

Best Sony headphones 2020: budget, premium, Bluetooth, noise-cancelling

Best Sony deals 2020: headphones, TVs, speakers, turntables