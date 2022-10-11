Sony LinkBuds prices plummet by 36% in Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Sony's ever-popular LinkBuds and LinkBuds S wireless earbuds are on sale at Amazon. Grab yourself a pair of LinkBuds for just £109 / $128 (opens in new tab), or pick up a pair of LinkBuds S buds for only £99.99 / $128 (opens in new tab).

We've tested both the LinkBuds and the LinkBuds S at What Hi-Fi?, giving both earbuds four stars in our reviews. On both LinkBuds models, we appreciated their spacious sound and lightweight designs.

Tempted? Don't delay. These Prime Early Access Sale discounts end at midnight on 13th October...

See all the best Prime Early Access Sale deals

Best Sony LinkBuds deals

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds: £129 £109 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

Sony LinkBuds: $180 $128 at Amazon (save $52) (opens in new tab)

The LinkBuds boast an innovative design that makes for a comfortable fit. Add their open and spacious sound into the mix and there's a lot to like here. At £109 / $128, these are a great option if you want something a bit different.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S: £139 £99.99 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

Sony LinkBuds S: $200 $128 at Amazon (save $72) (opens in new tab)

The LinkBuds S boast a more traditional in-ear design but they're still lightweight and comfortable. Sound quality is solid and they also feature active noise-cancelling. If you're in the market for ANC earbuds, don't let these discounts slip through your fingers.

Sony's LinkBuds are relatively new additions to the wireless earbuds market, having launched in February 2022. They offer up a balanced sound, solid bass, and the LinkBuds S, which arrived in May, even include active noise-cancelling.

The standard LinkBuds stand out thanks to their unique ring driver design, which allows you to be more aware of your surroundings. They're a great option for people who don't normally like the fit or feeling of in-ear headphones, and they're lightweight and comfortable to boot.

They might be bettered in terms of outright sound quality by the class leaders, but at this price they're a smart option for those looking for something different from their wireless earbuds.

The LinkBuds S are more traditional noise-cancelling earbuds in terms of fit and again they're solid performers in a very crowded market. It's good to see savings on both pairs so you can pick the Sonys that suit you best.

Head over Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale now to bag the LinkBuds for just £109 / $128 (opens in new tab), or the LinkBuds S buds for £99.99 / $128 (opens in new tab).

Today's best Sony LinkBuds and Sony LinkBuds S deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $178 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $178 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $179.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

MORE:

Check out our list of the best wireless earbuds around

As well as the best wireless earbuds deals

And our list of the best wireless headphones