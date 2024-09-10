Sony is officially bringing the smaller Bravia 9 to the UK later this year

Sony has announced that it will bring the 65-inch Bravia 9 Mini LED TV to the UK and Europe in November of this year. It states that after hearing the outcry from ourselves and others with a keen interest in the world of TVs, it will scale down its 2024 flagship TV after only bringing the 75- and 85-inch versions to the UK back when the new Bravia TV range launched earlier this year.
We've already reviewed this TV at 75-inches, finding it to be mostly impressive, although an issue with the new Mini LED backlight system that Sony has developed for this model held it back from true five-star greatness. We also griped in our review that 75 inches is far too big, so seeing a "smaller" 65-inch model launch here in the UK is a win in our books.
Tthe smaller Bravia 9 should carry forth all of the features we've come to expect from the larger model, including the Bravia XR Processor, Acoustic Multi-Audio+ sound system with beam tweeters, and the new Amazon Prime Video calibrated mode.
A smaller screen size should also mean a lower price, which is another thing we're rather pleased to see. Pricing hasn't been locked in by Sony yet, but it will certainly be cheaper than the 75-inch model; meaning those who are desperate to try out Sony's advanced new backlight system will no longer have to shell out a whopping £4499.
The 65-inch Bravia 9 retails for $3000 in the US, so we could potentially see it retail for around £2500 here in the UK – though that is speculation for now. Sony is also yet to confirm an exact release date, instead citing November 2024 as a launch window.
