Sony is officially bringing the smaller Bravia 9 to the UK later this year

Sony has announced that it will bring the 65-inch Bravia 9 Mini LED TV to the UK and Europe in November of this year. It states that after hearing the outcry from ourselves and others with a keen interest in the world of TVs, it will scale down its 2024 flagship TV after only bringing the 75- and 85-inch versions to the UK back when the new Bravia TV range launched earlier this year.

We've already reviewed this TV at 75-inches, finding it to be mostly impressive, although an issue with the new Mini LED backlight system that Sony has developed for this model held it back from true five-star greatness. We also griped in our review that 75 inches is far too big, so seeing a "smaller" 65-inch model launch here in the UK is a win in our books.

Tthe smaller Bravia 9 should carry forth all of the features we've come to expect from the larger model, including the Bravia XR Processor, Acoustic Multi-Audio+ sound system with beam tweeters, and the new Amazon Prime Video calibrated mode.

A smaller screen size should also mean a lower price, which is another thing we're rather pleased to see. Pricing hasn't been locked in by Sony yet, but it will certainly be cheaper than the 75-inch model; meaning those who are desperate to try out Sony's advanced new backlight system will no longer have to shell out a whopping £4499.

The 65-inch Bravia 9 retails for $3000 in the US, so we could potentially see it retail for around £2500 here in the UK – though that is speculation for now. Sony is also yet to confirm an exact release date, instead citing November 2024 as a launch window.

MORE:

Read our full Sony Bravia 9 review

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well as our Sony Bravia 8 review

And find the full Sony 2024 Bravia TV range here