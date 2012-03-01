Budding DJs take note: Sony's new MDR-V55 headphones (top) are aimed at you, with reversible earcups for that genuine DJ look.

They're available in four colours: black, white, red or blue. The closed-back design is said to provide good sound isolation, and they've been engineered to eliminate distortion even when played at high volumes.

The MDR-V55 is joined by the MDR-ZX600 (below), targeted at those who like a dose of extra bass punch to their music. They come in the same range of colours.

Both models feature 4cm drive units with Neodymium magnets for "a rich, commanding sound with extended bass," says Sony.

They'll be available in the UK from April, prices to be confirmed.

