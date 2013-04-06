In conjunction with the announcement of Sony 4K TVs, Sony has announced details of its FMP-X1 4K media player and 4K Ultra HD video distribution service.

With the service set to debut in the summer, owners of Sony's 4K TVs will be able to watch 4K films on the media player, with a selection of 4K movies pre-loaded on the box.

UPDATE: Sony Video Unlimited 4K download service launches

Sony told us, "Starting in the Summer of 2013, folks who own the Sony 55in or 65in 4K Ultra HD TV will also be able to buy the Sony 4K Media Player bundled with 10 feature films and video shorts in true 4K resolution.

"Later in 2013, the same 4K Media Player will also support a fee-based network video service offering a library of 4K titles for download."

As well as this 4K box, Sony is also launching a selection of Mastered in 4K Blu-ray titles.

The 10 launch titles include: The Amazing Spiderman, Total Recall (2012), Ghostbusters, Battle: Los Angeles, The Karate Kid (2010), Taxi Driver, Angels & Demons, Glory, The Other Guys, Spider-Man (2002).

Additional 4K Blu-ray titles are planned through the video distribution system that's expected to launch in the US later this year.

No word on a UK release date or price for the Sony FMP-X1 4K media player as yet.

by Kobina Monney

