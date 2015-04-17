Sonus faber is best known for its high-end luxury speakers, but the Italian company also has a more affordable range starting from £430.

The new Chameleon line-up comprises three models, each hand-made in Italy and wrapped in leather: the Chameleon B bookshelf (£700/pair), the Chameleon T (for "Tower") floorstander (£1670/pair) and the Chameleon C centre (£430 each). Each model comes with one set of side panels.

Additional side panels are available in a choice of colours: black, white, blue, grey, orange and red. More colours will be released in the coming months. The cost of the extra sets of panels is £42 (for two) on the Chameleon C, and £145 and £332 (four panels each) respectively for the Chameleon B and T.

Of course there's more to these speakers than just some fancy colour options. The high performance drive units are designed in-house by Sonus faber, using polypropylene for the bass/midrange cones and a 29mm fabric dome tweeter.

The circular drive unit surrounds are made from aluminium, and the sloping front baffle is designed to aid time alignment. There are two 18cm woofers and a 15cm midrange driver on the floorstander, a single 15cm mid/bass unit on the bookshelf and centre speakers. The latter also gets a 15cm passive radiator.

Nominal impedance is 4Ohms on all three models, while sensitivity is 87dB/w/m on the B and T models, 90dB on the centre channel.