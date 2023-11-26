Sonos' smallest speaker has dropped even lower for Cyber Monday - but time is running out!

Sonos's smallest, most portable speaker, the Sonos Roam, is near its lowest-ever price thanks to Cyber Monday. The slimline Roam is £125 at Amazon, a drop of £54 from its original £179 asking price. Not bad.

The Roam SL, meanwhile (the same as the standard Roam but with no voice control) is even cheaper, dropping from £159 to just £115 at Amazon, a very healthy saving of £44.

The Roam had already dropped in price during the Black Friday sales, but both models are now enjoying boosted savings thanks to the arrival of Cyber Monday. The standard Roam is just a pound or two away from its lowest-ever price, while the Roam SL has arrived at the cheapest price we've seen at £115, making it an excellent entry point into the world of Sonos.

The best Cyber Monday Sonos Roam and Roam SL deals

Sonos Roam was £179 now £125 at Amazon UK (save £54)

This is the lowest-ever price this year on this pleasingly made, technically assured Sonos Roam. If you're a lover of all things Sonos and want the brand's smallest portable Bluetooth speaker at a discounted price, this is the deal for you. Biggest deal on white finish.

Sonos Roam SL was £159 now £115 at Amazon (save £44)

Essentially the same as the standard Roam model but without any voice control and with a seriously lowered price tag to match, the Roam SL is a smart investment for anyone looking to get a very low price on Sonos' most portable model. Both colours discounted.

Sonos has a veritable host of speakers in its current stable, ranging from the semi-portable Sonos Move 2 to the Award-winning spatial audio master, the Era 300. The Roam, meanwhile, is the smallest and most portable model put out by the multi-room masters, but it's by no means the family's black sheep.

Compact, sturdy and extremely well made, the Roam is at its happiest when taking on the Great Outdoors (or the confines of your back garden). It's robustly made and has a strong IP67 rating (you can submerge it in water completely and it is fully dust resistant), while a fully charged battery will furnish you with 10 hours of playback at a time. Bluetooth pairing is easily made, but you do get access to more features when connected to a wi-fi network. Better yet, you get access to the excellent Sonos app and the wider Sonos ecosystem which, as you'll know if you've used them, are truly the best in the business.

Additionally, the Roam and Roam SL speakers boast the sort of sturdy, weighty sound that belies the speakers' slender frame. Bold, confident and full of oomph, this is the sort of sonic presentation you need from a speaker designed to take on the challenges of outdoor use.

Whether you want to spend a bit more for the voice control-enabled version or really be a savvy consumer with the cheaper SL model, a meaty discount really makes either version of the Roam a viable proposition as Christmas approaches. Stocking fillers, anyone?

