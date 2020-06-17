Sonos Move gets longer battery life and new white colourway

Those familiar with the Sonos Move will know that it ventures where no Sonos speaker has gone before – outside, over Bluetooth, as well as indoors over wifi.

When you're at home you can connect the Move to the rest of your Sonos system and stream over wifi. When you're out and about, you can switch to Bluetooth and continue listening. The Move's IP56 rating means it's splashproof and protected against dust ingress for lazy afternoons in the park, too.

Now, it's available in a lunar white colourway (as seen on various Sonos products, such as the Sonos One, One SL and Sonos Arc) and, thanks to a recent software update that improves the speaker's energy efficiency, all Move owners can now get up to 11 hours of playtime from a single charge.

Looking to add it to a particular Sonos system? The Move is unfussy – it's compatible with both the original Sonos operating system (now called S1) and the recent S2 update.

Sonos Move has both Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, so you can pick your favourite virtual voice, too.

Sonos Move in lunar white is available to pre-order now for £399 ($399, AU$580) and will start shipping on 7th July.

