Sonos Black Friday deals: save up to £100 on Sonos Beam, Move and One speakers

Forget Black Friday, in 2020 it's Black Friday Week! And that means the Black Friday sales have well and truly started.

Sonos is getting in on the act with deals on the Sonos Beam soundbar, Sonos Move portable speaker and the Sonos One wireless speaker. You can save £100 on either the Beam or Move, while the One and One SL are down by £40. However, the deals don't go live until Thursday 26th November.

While the One speakers do see discounts like these, savings on the Beam and Move are rare and well worth taking advantage of if you're in the market for a smart, multi-room speaker or soundbar.

Black Friday Sonos deals

Sonos Beam £399 £299 at Sonos

This discount applies to both black and white finishes of the Beam, so you can match it to your decor. Deal goes live on 26th November.View Deal

Sonos Move £399 £299 at Sonos

Sonos' Bluetooth speaker is also discounted by £100. It's the most versatile speaker Sonos has ever made, and offers an open, large-scale sound. The obligatory multi-room capabilities come as standard, and the charging base is very swish indeed. A great buy, especially with this discount. Deal goes live on 26th November.View Deal

Sonos One smart speaker £199 £159 at Sonos (save £40)

A typically excellent Sonos speaker with voice control, the Sonos One is a stone cold five-star wireless speaker – and now it's even better value, thanks to the Sonos sale. Hurry though, today is your last chance to get one. Deal goes live on 26th November.View Deal

Sonos One SL wireless speaker £179 £139 at Sonos (save £40)

Essentially, the One SL is the Sonos One without the voice smarts baked in. It sounds just as good as its smart sibling and, if you already have a 2nd gen. Sonos One at home, you can create a stereo pair between them and nab a bargain in the process. Smart! Deal goes live on 26th November. View Deal

The Beam is a stellar soundbar, a true five-star product and What Hi-Fi? 2020 Award winner. It's smaller and more affordable than the Sonos Arc – another Award winner – with fewer HDMI inputs. But if your TV is on the more modest size, the Beam will suit it perfectly.

The Sonos Move is the first portable Bluetooth speaker from Sonos, so ideal for anyone looking for a little more flexibility from their wireless speaker, while the Sonos One is the classic Sonos speaker, ideal for any room.

MORE:

Black Friday wireless speaker deals

See all the best Black Friday deals