Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar hits lowest-ever price (and beats Black Friday deal!)

Sonos deals are never a given – even on Black Friday – so it was of little surprise that the new Beam Dolby Atmos soundbar was given only a modest discount of £20 across several retailers for Black Friday. But as is sometimes the way as Black Friday turns into Black Friday weekend, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 has now dropped further in price. Congratulations if you waited (and commiserations if you didn't).

Yes, the new Beam is now £50 off at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks. That makes one of our utmost favourite soundbars just £399. That's some Black Friday soundbar deal – and even puts it in line with the current discounted price of the original Beam.

At both retailers, the deal is on the white version only; the black version is still £429. Warning: we can't see this price staying around long...

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 £399 at Richer Sounds (save £50) The latest offering from Sonos is fresh from winning a 2021 What Hi-Fi award after impressing us with its exceptional virtual Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming on board plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Get the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for £399 at Sevenoaks

We loved the original Sonos Beam when it arrived in 2018, but this recently launched successor is even better – and our favourite soundbar under £500, as its What Hi-Fi? Award goes to show.

The Beam Gen 2 arrived earlier this year to up the ante on the original, more processing power opening up the door to immersive Dolby Atmos audio processing. There's also eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity, which means the latest Beam can handle the most advanced type of Atmos signal. Perhaps most importantly, the Beam Gen 2 sounds better too. Atmos aside, it reaches deeper depths than the Beam Gen 1, with greater refinement, a warmer treble, and wider dynamic range. (Here's our detailed comparison of the Sonos Beam Gen 2 vs Sonos Beam Gen 1).

All in all, it's an excellent buy and one of the very best soundbar deals live right now.

