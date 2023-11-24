Sneaky Black Friday deal alert! This award-winning Mini LED TV's price has been slashed

Looking for a cracking TV deal this Black Friday? Then you’ll want to check out Currys’ latest saving on the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TCL 845K.

Currys is currently offering £100 off the 65-, 75- and 85-inch versions of the TCL C845K. That means you can grab the 65-inch for a very reasonable £949, the 75-inch for £1,399, and the largest 85-inch option for £1,899.

TCL 65C845K was £1049, now £949 at Currys (save £100) The TCL 845K was one of 2023's most pleasant surprises. The award-winning Mini LED TV offers fantastic value for money and a wonderfully punchy bright picture. For this price, you'll struggle to do better.

We’d personally give the 65-inch deal most for a couple of reasons. First, because that gives you the best discount percentage-wise. And second, because that’s the size we reviewed.

To catch readers up, the TCL C845K was one of this year’s surprise hits. The moment we got the set in for testing our reviews team was amazed at quite how well it performed considering its price and use of a Mini LED rather than OLED panel. OLED panels offer the deepest blacks possible due to the way they generate images by charging individual pixels, as opposed to the entire panel.

We were particularly impressed with its stunningly bright peak whites and contrast-rich, colourful picture quality. This, plus its comprehensive suite of next-generation gaming features, which include VRR, ALLM and wonderfully low latency led our reviewers to conclude:

“The 65C845K sees TCL finally bringing to Europe the combination of aggressive pricing and unexpectedly excellent performance that has made the brand so successful in the US. In fact, the 65C845K is so good for its money that it pretty much redefines the whole TV market in a single blaze of ultra-bright glory.”

On the off chance you’re not convinced you can also check out our “should you buy a TCL TV” and best Black Friday TV deals guide pages for more cracking discounts.

