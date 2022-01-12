Shure unveils revamped SRH840 and SRH440 over-ear headphones

Shure has revealed a new look and sound for the second generation of its longstanding SRH840 and SRH440 headphones.

The updated SRH840A and SRH440A models have been overhauled to offer improved comfort and durability as well as a more stylish appearance for image-conscious users.

Still built with professional use in mind, the new models incorporate upgrades, including lower harmonic distortion and more precise left-right driver matching.

The SRH840A and SRH440A have a closed-back, circumaural design with a wide padded headband intended to provide comfort for long listening sessions. Shure says that the new build with matt black finish is more hardwearing and will include a detachable, locking straight cable as standard, rather than coiled.

While 40mm neodymium dynamic drivers power both models, the SRH840A has a frequency response that Shure claims delivers professional-grade sound with rich bass, clear mid-range, extended highs across a range of 5 Hz - 25,000 Hz, and sensitivity of 197 dB/mW (@ 1 kHz). This more premium model also includes gold detailing on the cups.

Meanwhile, the SRH440A are aimed at podcasters, and home mixers with a frequency response of 10 Hz - 22,000 Hz and sensitivity of 97 dB/m (@ 1 kHz), which Shure says provides a consistent and uncoloured sound.

The SRH440A are priced at £89 ($99 / around AU$169) and include a detachable, straight 9-foot locking bayonet cable and a threaded 1/8-inch to 1/4-inch adapter. The SRH840A headphones cost £135 ($149 / around AU$255) and come with the same cable and adapter, plus a carry case.

