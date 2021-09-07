Shure unveils second-generation Aonic 215 true wireless earbuds

Water resistance and on-bud volume controls now feature

Shure Aonic 215 2nd gen have water resistance and on-bud volume controls
Shure has upgraded its Aonic 215 – the company's first-ever true wireless earbuds – giving them a raft of new features.

First up, they are now both sweat- and water-resistant. The IPX4 rating means they can survive being splashed with water, so they shouldn't have any problems surviving the elements or a sweaty exercise session.

Next up, an equaliser. You can choose from preset modes, or fine-tune the sound by creating your own custom EQ and loading it via the ShurePlus Play app.

Handsfree calls now come in stereo, or you can choose to only listen through the left or right earbud. Your voice should sound clearer too, thanks to the inclusion of four beam-forming microphones.

They now have on-bud volume controls and a mute button and you can customise all the buttons' functions within the app to suit your needs.

Lastly, they automatically power on when taken out of the case, so you don't have to press a power button.

Other than that, they're the same as the original Aonic 215, with the same detachable wireless module (so they can work as wireless or wired headphones) and identical 32-hour total battery life. They're available now in black or blue for £209, while the True Wireless Secure Fit Adapter (Gen 2) can be bought separately for £169.

