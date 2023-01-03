Sharp will be showing off a 120-inch TV with Mini LEDs and Quantum Dots at CES 2023

TV news continues to flow in from CES, this time from Sharp with its new range of AQUOS XLED sets that look to be scaling up the latest TV tech to a whopping 120-inch screen size.

Let's get one thing out: what exactly is XLED? This is Sharp's branding for combining Mini-LED with a Quantum Dot filter layer; this combination may sound familiar as it was seen on the Samsung QN95B Neo-QLED last year. Sharp has actually been selling an XLED model combining Mini-LED and Quantum Dot technology in Japan since October 2022, however, CES 2023 will be the global launch of these TVs.

This combination should allow for excellent contrast, with the Mini LED's capabilities of sophisticated localised lighting control aiding this, as well as allowing for deeper black levels. The Quantum Dot layer allows for added brightness, as well as punchier and more vibrant colours. This combination sounds like a winner to us, so hopefully, the performance delivers as well as it sounds on paper.

While more traditional style TVs in this range will be available, the big news is the 120-inch model, however, it's worth clarifying that this model is currently a prototype and will be intended for use in business and commercial settings. This means that its performance won't necessarily be compatible with other "traditional" TVs. Instead, you may want to opt for the slightly smaller models, and while we don't know exactly what screen sizes Sharp will be offering, it does already sell a 65-inch XLED in China which should indicate more traditional screen sizes.

We've spoken enough about the screen, what about sound? Sharp is equipping these sets with speakers that sit below and above the panel which will supposedly offer a wider and more engaging sound field.

If you're at CES now and want to witness the massive 120-inch Sharp AQUOS XLED, you can find it at the Petrus Ballroom at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel.

