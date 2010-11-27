To celebrate the occasion, the Tunbridge Wells branch will offer the following exclusive savings while stocks last:

• Panasonic TX-P42GT20 3D plasma TV £999: save £500, free five-year warranty, BDT-100 3D Blu-ray player, two pairs of 3D glasses and 3D film

• Samsung UE46C7000 3D TV £1249: save £600, free BD-C5900 3D Blu-ray player, two pairs of 3D glasses and Shrek 3D Blu-ray collection

• Pioneer BDP-LX52 Blu-ray player £249: under half price

• Denon AVR-1911 AV receiver £329: save £120

• Leema Stream II CD player £599: less than half price

• Cyrus 6XP amplifier £799: save £126

• Monitor Audio Bronze BR1 speakers £99: save £80

• Denon D-M38DAB micro system (ex speakers) £185: save £44

• Pioneer NAS5 iPod dock £179: under half price

These offers are exclusive to the Tunbridge Wells store for this weekend only, on a first come, first served basis.

