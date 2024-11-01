Sevenoaks Black Friday sale is live – the 9 best hi-fi and headphone deals worth your time

It's now November, which means Black Friday will be here before you know it. In fact, it's already arrived over at Sevenoaks – the retailer has fired the starting gun on its Black Friday sale, and there are deals on all kinds of quality products.

From speakers to streamers to headphones, there are big discounts on all corners of the hi-fi world. We've rounded up the nine best below – including some Award winners.

Best Sevenoaks Black Friday hi-fi deals

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £192 (save £67)

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals exist capable of touching them, especially with this discount – it's just a few pounds off their lowest price ever. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

NAD D 3020 V2 was £399 now £279 (save £120)

NAD rewrote the rule book with the original D 3020 amplifier, and while its successor can't quite do the same, it sounds even better. It's tonally even, but with great body, and the bass boost mode adds heft without skewing the sound profile. Five stars

Read our NAD D 3020 V2 review

B&W 607 S3 was £599 now £529 (save £70)

There are savings across the S3 range, but the 607 are our pick of the bunch. These multi-Award-winners offer a clean, refined and detailed sound that also has buckets of entertainment value. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 review

Austrian Audio Hi-X55 was £299 now £225 (save £74)

These over-ears take an analytical approach to music, with a precise delivery and tight, snappy bass. Proof that wired headphones are still very much alive and kicking. Five stars

Read our Austrian Audio Hi-X55 review

Focal Bathys was £699 now £549 (save £150)

Focal's first pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones are a five-star hit, delivering super sonics in one of the plushest, most luxurious builds we've seen. No ordinary cans... Five stars

Read our Focal Bathys review

Focal Elegia was £849 now £329 (save £520)

We're astonished that a pair of headphones are enjoying such a massive discount, so this could mean that the Elegia are nearing the end of their lifespan. If that's the case, it could be time to snap up a pair at the lowest price they've ever been, and probably the lowest price they ever will be.

Read our Focal Elegia review

KEF LS50 Meta was £1199 now £999 (save £200)

These multiple What Hi-Fi? Award winners set a new performance standard for stereo speakers anywhere close to this price. You won't find better standmounters without spending a lot more. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our full KEF LS50 Meta review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 was £259 now £179 (save £80)

Sennheiser proves there's still room for it in the true wireless earbuds market. With a refined, easy-to-listen-to presentation and a comfortable fit, these are real contenders, especially with this discount. Five stars

Read our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review

