As an element of its participation in the Victoria and Albert Museum's Pink Floyd retrospective "Their Mortal Remains", headphone specialist Sennheiser is releasing a special edition of its Momentum HD1 Wireless cans.

MORE: "Their Mortal Remains" - a Pink Floyd exhibition

Inspired by 1973's enduring classic Dark Side of the Moon, the headphones feature rainbow-coloured stitching on the leather covering the headband, a pearlescent rainbow finish and 'prism' symbol on the earcups, and a "Their Mortal Remains" name-plate.

"It is a true pleasure to mark this cultural event with a dedicated new version of Momentum that celebrates both design and an enduring love of music. This is also a wonderful way to continue our history as a company working with Pink Floyd," according to company co-CEO Daniel Sennheiser. Pink Floyd has used Sennheiser audio equipment throughout the band's career.

"Their Mortal Remains" opened this week and runs for a total of 20 weeks. The special edition headphones can be ordered from Sennheiser's website and go on sale next month, priced at £380.

Read all our Sennheiser reviews