Sennheiser CX Plus bring ANC and aptX Adaptive to the true wireless earbuds table

Here is yet another entrant into the rather crowded true wireless earbuds space. Budge up everybody, the Sennheiser CX Plus are coming through.

As the name suggests, the all-new Sennheiser CX Plus are beefed-up versions of the Sennheiser CX True Wireless, which launched four months ago. The big difference is the introduction of active noise cancellation (or 'ANC' for short) in the new pair.

This partners with a mode called Transparent Hearing, which is basically like the transparency mode as seen on other true wireless earbuds (like the AirPods Pro). It lets in outside sounds, so you can hear your surroundings and have a chat without taking the earbuds out. (The Sony WF-1000XM4 have a similar feature too.)

The total battery life is 24 hours (including charging up from the carry case), which equals the standard AirPods and Sony XM4.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

There's the same TrueResponse transducer, as found in the original CX. We found the CX a little lacking in detail compared to the class leaders at their price point, so hopefully the Plus are more competitive on that front.

The touch controls are customisable, so you can choose which ones control the audio, calls and the voice assistant. And the intelligent smart pause feature automatically pauses playback when you take the headphones out.

The CX Plus are compatible with the same Bluetooth 5.2 standard as the CX, while support for SBC, AAC and aptX Bluetooth codecs is also joined by aptX Adaptive (which combines aptX HD and aptX Low Latency for hi-res audio support, as well as low-latency audio during video playback).

There's a built-in EQ that you can tweak depending on your preferences, and the Bass Boost preset promises to give you more low end. The headphones also have a new, smaller design that promises all-day comfort, complete with the same IPX4 splash-resistance rating as their predecessors.

The Sennheiser CX Plus will be available in black and white from 28th September, with a UK price of £129.99 (US and Australian prices are TBC).

