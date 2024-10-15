Seeking your first standmount speakers? These five-star Q Acoustics are a belting bargain buy

Amazon's October Prime Day deals event might be over, but that doesn't mean we have taken our foot off the gas in our hunt for the best hi-fi deals. Sometimes the best discounts are to be found outside the flagship sales events – and this reduction on the Q Acoustics 3020i looks like one of the best.

The budget standmounts have dropped severely, falling from their standard asking price of £299 to just £179 at Amazon, a whopping saving of £120 on a pair of bookshelf speakers that weren't exactly bank-breaking to begin with. If you're looking to build a budget hi-fi system, this is the place to start.

Q Acoustics Concept 30 was £299 now £179 at Amazon (save £120)

This is one of the biggest discounts we have seen since October Prime Day ended. The Q Acoustics 3020i bookshelf speaker have plummeted in price by £120, making these five-star speakers a no-brainer for anyone looking to build their first budget hi-fi system.

Five stars

Best Q Acoustics bookshelf speaker deal

Don't let their age fool you, these Q Acoustics 3020i standmounts can still mix it with the best of them. We awarded the budget bookshelf beauties five stars when we reviewed them a few years back, and while a lot has changed in the world since then, the objective quality of the 3020i remains a universal constant. They are still superb speakers, especially for someone looking to set up their first budget hi-fi system.

The compact bookshelf units feature a cleverly designed crossover which feeds each speaker's 20mm soft-dome tweeter and 12.5cm mid/bass driver, resulting in a sound that has the warmth and richness to give your music the soul and depth it needs. While some budget bookshelf units can overdo it in the pep and spark departments to the deficit of warmth and body, the 3020i do well to avoid such a trap.

Not that they're not fun; basslines feel full and well-formed, while the midrange is so lush and clean that core instruments such as electric guitars and pianos come through to maximum effect. The 3020i’s main competitors are the excellent Dali Spektor 2, and while the Dalis offer a little more clarity through the midrange, the 3020i counter with their greater sense of sonic refinement.

As first speakers go, you really couldn't do much better. For anyone looking for the ideal chance to build their perfect system, now is the time to strike. Head over to Amazon and grab yourself a pair of arguably the best budget speakers we have tested at an impressive discount.

MORE:

Read our original Q Acoustics Concept 3020i review

These are the best bookshelf speakers you can buy

Want something more recent? Read our Q Acoustics 5050 floostanders review