Score 20% off this Sony soundbar in Amazon's October Prime Day sale bonanza

If you like a lot of tech for your money, you will appreciate this epic soundbar deal. It gets you the Sony HT-S40R for just £279 (opens in new tab) – a tasty 20 per cent discount on the £350 RRP.

The 5.1 package includes the soundbar itself, a subwoofer and a pair of rear wireless speakers. So expect room-filling sound whether watching movies, playing games or listening to music.

You'll need to hurry, though. This deal is part of the 48-hour October Prime Day sale, so it won't be around much longer.

Sony makes some of the best budget soundbars on the market right now, so the 5.1-channel HT-S40R looks to have plenty going for it.

The sleek system promises 600W of power, Bluetooth for music streaming, support for Dolby Digital audio (you don't get object-based Dolby Atmos, but that's understandable given the ultra-low price).

The subwoofer and soundbar share a single power connection and those with a Sony Bravia TV that supports "TV wireless connection" can beam audio between the TV and HT-S40R wirelessly.

Sony provides four sound modes – Cinema, Music, Standard, and Auto. There are also Night modes, which aim to provide clear dialogue at low volume, so you don't disturb the rest of the household or the neighbours. Connections include HDMI ARC, a USB port, plus optical and analogue inputs.

We haven't tested the HT-S40R but, on paper, it offers a truckload of bang for your buck. If you're after an affordable 5.1 system for movies and music, £279 (opens in new tab) sounds like an absolute steal.

