Save £700 on a stunning '4K' Epson projector for today only

Nothing quite super-sizes your home cinema experience like a proper projector.

And, for today only, Amazon has slashed the price on one of our favourite models from 2018. The Epson EH-TW7400 is an appealing all-rounder and can now be yours for just £1299, down from £1999. That's a huge saving of 35%.

It features Epson's own '4K-enhancement' technology, which allows its 1920 x 1080 Full HD chipset to support 4K material even if it isn't native 4K support. It also uses fully motorised optics, which means getting it zoomed in and focused on on your projector screen couldn't be simpler.

If you want to go bigger than a traditional TV but don't want to pay a premium for a native 4K projector, this Epson is a great middle-ground solution. At this price, you can't fail to be impressed.

You'll need to be quick, though, this deal ends at midnight tonight.

What Hi-Fi? sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, What Hi-Fi? is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.

