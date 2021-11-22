Save £450 on a five-star surround sound speaker package in the Black Friday sales

When it comes to home cinema, if you've got the space there really is no substitute for a top-class surround speaker package. And this Black Friday, for less than the price of a premium soundbar, you could kit yourself out with a 5.1 system of grown-up speakers that will make you wonder why you waited so long to take the plunge.

The four-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 home cinema system is currently discounted by £447meaning that you can get two 3050i floorstanders, a pair of 3010i bookshelf speakers, a 3090Ci centre speaker and a 3060S subwoofer, all for under £1000.

Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 system £1446 Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 system £1446 £999 at Sevenoaks The energy and exuberance of this package is infectious, without being fatiguing, and those qualities are complemented by a great deal of maturity and insight. If you’re looking for a floor-standing speaker package to kick-start an entry-level AV system then this is a deal to snap up.

We’d defy anybody not to enjoy an evening spent with this dynamic but mature speaker package.

Across the soundstage, the system blends together seamlessly, with a great level of consistency and fluidity across the board. Snappy, precise and musical, the 3050i 5.1 boasts impressive agility, producing an insightful, natural-sounding performance.

The centre speaker is particularly well projected and engaging, while the 3060S sub is detailed and nuanced, integrating well with the floorstanders for a powerful and cinematic sound.

MORE:

Best Black Friday AV deals and home cinema discounts



Want more options? Our pick of the best speaker packages 2021



Need amplification? Here are the best home cinema receivers