Save £450 on a five-star surround sound speaker package in the Black Friday sales

By

There's 30 per cent off the Award-winning Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1

Q Acoustics 3050i
(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to home cinema, if you've got the space there really is no substitute for a top-class surround speaker package. And this Black Friday, for less than the price of a premium soundbar, you could kit yourself out with a  5.1 system of grown-up speakers that will make you wonder why you waited so long to take the plunge.

The four-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 home cinema system is currently discounted by £447meaning that you can get two 3050i floorstanders, a pair of  3010i bookshelf speakers, a 3090Ci centre speaker and a 3060S subwoofer, all for under £1000.

Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 system £1446

Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 system £1446 £999 at Sevenoaks The energy and exuberance of this package is infectious, without being fatiguing, and those qualities are complemented by a great deal of maturity and insight. If you’re looking for a floor-standing speaker package to kick-start an entry-level AV system then this is a deal to snap up.

We’d defy anybody not to enjoy an evening spent with this dynamic but mature speaker package.

Across the soundstage, the system blends together seamlessly, with a great level of consistency and fluidity across the board. Snappy, precise and musical, the 3050i 5.1 boasts impressive agility, producing an insightful, natural-sounding performance.

The centre speaker is particularly well projected and engaging, while the 3060S sub is detailed and nuanced, integrating well with the floorstanders for a powerful and cinematic sound.

MORE:

Best Black Friday AV deals and home cinema discounts

Want more options? Our pick of the best speaker packages 2021

Need amplification? Here are the best home cinema receivers

Mary Stone

 

Mary is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? and has over a decade of experience working as a sound engineer mixing live events, music and theatre.