Save £200 on five-star Yamaha YSP-2700 soundbar

"The most convincing surround sound experience you'll get outside a full 5.1 system" is what we said of Yamaha's YSP-2700 a few years ago, and while Dolby Atmos soundbars have arrived on the scene since, that statement still rings true today.

So when we see it drop to just £499 at Richer Sounds (£200 less than its previous retail price and £300 less than the price we reviewed it at), we can't help but let you know.

Yamaha’s YSP soundbar range has been one of the best solutions for over a decade now thanks to the 'Yamaha Sound Projection' (YSP), which uses clever processing to emulate a surround-sound experience from an array of front-firing speakers in a soundbar.

In this case it's 16 2.8cm array drivers, each driven by 2W of amplification. The YSP-2700's wide soundstage in particular is certainly not something to be sniffed at, and its ability to throw out an enveloping soundfield is combined with an insightful, tonally balanced and dynamically exciting sonic character. The external wireless subwoofer can be placed anywhere in your room, too.

So if you're after a compact surround-sound solution that can sit below your TV and chuck out a room-filling sound, this Yamaha is a safe bet. For £499, it's a very good buy.

Below you can see the Richer Sounds offer, which is one of the retailer's deals of the week...