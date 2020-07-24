Soundbar deal: save £250 on Yamaha's excellent YSP-2700

"The most convincing surround sound experience you'll get outside a full 5.1 system", is what we said of Yamaha's YSP-2700, and while Dolby Atmos soundbars have arrived on the scene since its launch, that statement still rings true today.

So when we see it drop to just £449 at Peter Tyson (£250 less than its previous retail price, and £350 less than the price when we reviewed it), we can't help but let you know.

Yamaha’s YSP soundbar range has been one of the best solutions for over a decade now thanks to the 'Yamaha Sound Projection' (YSP), which uses clever processing to emulate a surround-sound experience from an array of front-firing speakers in a soundbar.

In this case it's 16 x 2.8cm array drivers, each driven by 2W of amplification. The YSP-2700's wide soundstage in particular is certainly not something to be sniffed at, and its ability to throw out an enveloping soundfield is combined with an insightful, tonally balanced and dynamically exciting sonic character. The external wireless subwoofer can be placed anywhere in your room, too.

So if you're after a compact surround-sound solution that can sit below your TV and chuck out a room-filling sound, this Yamaha is a safe bet. For £449, it's a very good buy.