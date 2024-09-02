Save £120! Bose's blockbuster Ultra wireless headphones drop to their lowest-ever price

Guys, this deal's big. In the realm of noise-cancelling headphones, Bose is up there with the very best, with its flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones having earned a glowing, five-star review when we tested them last year.

Time is marching on, and while age might bring newfound experience and wisdom, it also brings lower and lower prices. That's great news if you've been eyeing a pair of the QC Ultra Headphones; while they launched at £450, they have now plummeted to just £329 at Amazon. That is a very generous £121 discount indeed. Not bad at all, that.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones were £450 now £329 at Amazon (save £121)

Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones earned the full five stars last year, and it's easy to see why. The heavyweight cans offer exceptional noise-cancelling alongside a rich, involving sound and a very healthy feature set with spatial audio support. Oh, and did we mention that they (in a white finish) are now available at their lowest price ever? Five stars

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are a prime example of what the US manufacturer can do in this competitive field. Sonically, they're the finest over-ears the esteemed brand has made in a long while, sounding rich and refined with a pleasing sense of balance across the frequency ranges. We're not sure they're better value than the cheaper Sony WH-1000XM5, but they are certainly worth their asking price – not to mention this discounted one – thanks to their entertaining, punchy delivery.

Bose rarely leaves you high and dry with the features, especially when it comes to a top-tier model. The Ultra headphones offer Immersive Audio tech, Bose’s take on spatial audio, and while it could've been better implemented and remains a divisive topic within the What Hi-Fi? team, it gives the right tracks the space and dimensionality to be worth a listen.

The quality of other features isn't up for discussion. The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones certainly don’t disappoint in terms of noise cancelling, impressing us deeply with their capacity to isolate you from the unwanted sound of anything from the London Underground to nattering office coworkers. Add to that some rather nifty on-ear controls, 24 hours of potential battery life and aptX Adaptive codec support and you're looking at an impressive pair of classy cans.

Oh, and if you travel a lot, don't worry – the Ultra Headphones fold up neatly and easily and, crucially, they're comfy and easygoing for long periods of wear. Interested? Grab them for £329 at Amazon now.

