Save £100 on the award-winning Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar in this Cyber Monday deal

If you'd like to boost your TV's sound to cinematic proportions but are yet to find a Black Friday soundbar deal that appeals, then the good news is that Cyber Monday has arrived with even more discounts in-store. And this saving of £100 on the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar is a particularly rare one that we don't see hanging around for long.

Launched just last year, the Arc is Sonos' pricier soundbar and the only soundbar from the brand to deliver Dolby Atmos with vertical speakers, which we think it does exceptionally well. We were so impressed that we gave it the What Hi-Fi? award two years in a row and bestowed it with the prestigious Product of the Year in 2020.

It sits above the brand's virtual Atmos bar, the Beam (Gen 2), and uses 11 drivers to create your soundfield. Several of these drivers are upward-firing and angled into your room to bounce sound off your walls and ceiling and create one of the most convincing Atmos performances you can get from a soundbar.

There's Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity for easy streaming and eARC for Dolby Atmos from compatible TVs. You can have a choice of voice assistants, too, with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa both built-in. It's simple to set up, slots into the Sonos ecosystem as well as you'd expect and delivers detailed, dramatic audio for a very reasonable price, transporting you straight to the heart of the action.

Surround effects are expertly placed, and there's excellent dynamism and good weight to the sound too. Tonally, it's nicely balanced if you want to listen to music, though lovers of low end may wish to explore adding the optional Sub (normally £699 but currently reduced to £649 at Richer Sounds). But, there's no doubt that this is a hugely impressive Dolby Atmos soundbar for the money, even on its own.

The Sonos Arc picked up Product of the Year at the What Hi-Fi? awards last year and has retained award-winning status in 2021 in the face of stiff competition. Its 'true' Dolby Atmos performance is still above and beyond anything we've heard for the same money over the past year, even considering its recent price increase. It's rarely reduced, and so far over Black Friday has only been discounted by £20 at other retailers, so if this is the deal you've been holding out for we'd suggest snapping it up before its gone.

