Save over £250 on this affordable five-star 4K projector

This Epson projector is £254 off, and we love its stunning 4K resolution.

Still looking for a 4K projector in time for 2025? This might just be the perfect deal for you.

The Epson EH-TW7000 dazzled during testing for its impressive detail with both 4K and HD picture, and excellent HDR handling. In fact, we liked it so much that we gave it a five star review.

Even better, you can now save over £250 on this excellent projector. It is down from £1199 to a respectable £945 at Amazon, making this a solid bargain.

Epson EH-TW7000 was £1199 now £945 at Amazon (save £254) This five-star Epson projector is compact enough to fit into your living room to create a thrilling cinema experience and with generous keystone correction, it’s easy enough to set up. We like its superb detail resolution and HDR handling, and is even more appealing with this saving.

In our in-depth review, we crowned this Epson EH-TW7000 “the most affordable 4K projector” around and praised its near-perfect picture.

The projector is compact enough to fit into your living room to create that cinema experience and with generous keystone correction, it’s easy enough to set up.

The core tech of the TW7000 is Epson’s 3LCD 4K PRO-UHD projector system. There are three 0.61-inch LCD panels – one for each of the primary colours – which use pixel-shifting technology to create a 4K image, despite a lower native resolution. The light source is a 250W lamp that will last up to 3500 hours on High mode.

As with most projectors, there’s no Dolby Vision or HDR10+, but HDR10 and the ability to do active 3D processing are both included. You’ll need to buy 3D glasses separately, though.

We said in our review: “The EH-TW7000 is yet another great example of an affordable 4K projector done well. Its relatively feature-free and stripped-down approach means as many of your pennies go towards the picture performance as possible.”

If you want to experience your favourite film with an excellent 4K projector that's now down to a sub-£1000 price, check out this Epson deal while you can.

