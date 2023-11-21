Save 73%! 'Request' a 55-inch Black Friday smart TV for £150 at Amazon today

Feeling lucky? Think your home would benefit from a bargain big-screen TV? If the answer to both is 'yes', you won't want to miss out on the opportunity to bag a 55-inch smart 4K TV for just £150 at Amazon.

If a 73 per cent saving on this Amazon Fire TV 4-Series seems too good to be true, you're right – there is a slight catch. This Black Friday TV deal is exclusive to Prime subscribers, 'available by invitation' only, and limited in quantity. So presumably not everyone who wants it will be able to get it!

Still, to be in with your chance to be invited to nab this ridiculously cheap deal, simply log into your Prime subscription account (or register for one) and click on the 'request invite' button on the TV product page. Amazon will send invites between tomorrow (22nd) and Saturday (25th), with lucky invitees able to buy the 55-inch smart TV for just £150 instead of its £550 RRP.

The Fire TV 4-Series is a 4K HDR TV that has built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more via Amazon's Fire TV OS, a Fire TV Alexa voice remote, and four HDMI ports (three are HDMI 2.0 while one supports HDMI 2.1 with eARC).

While we haven't reviewed models from this range, its 4.4/5 rating from over 500 Amazon user reviews bodes well for its value. Don't expect the premium picture quality of OLED or QLED TVs, of course, but for a big screen for this kind of modest money, surely you can't get better!

See our pick of the best Black Friday deals on headphones, soundbars and more

That said, if luck isn't on your side or you can stretch to a bigger budget and benefit from inevitably better picture quality, know that there are plenty more brilliant Black Friday TV deals where that one came from.

Amazon's QLED Omni TV is our favourite 50-inch set, a current winner of a What Hi-Fi? Award 2023, and down from £650 to just £450 at Amazon for Black Friday. The 55-inch and 65-inch versions are also 30 per cent off.

Our pick of the 42-inch OLED TV Black Friday deals also sees this year's multi-Award-winning LG C3 drop to just £899 at Sevenoaks, while last year's 65-inch flagship LG G2 OLED TV is incredible value at only £1599 at Richer Sounds.

Looking for something slightly different? You can see our expert pick of the best Black Friday TV deals and OLED TV deals available in the UK.

LG OLED42C3 2023 OLED (42 inches) was £1499 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £600)

The 42-inch C3 has finally dropped to a seriously good price. This is simply the best TV available at this size, both in terms of picture performance and features. The sound lets it down somewhat, but hopefully this discount leaves a little money for a soundbar. What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Read our full LG OLED42C3 review