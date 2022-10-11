Save 25% on this 55-inch 2022 Panasonic OLED TV in the Prime Day sale

If you're looking for a new smart TV with the latest tech but without the eye watering launch price, then early access Prime Day is a great time to do your shopping, as you're liable to pick-up significant discounts on models released but a few short months ago.

The 55-inch Panasonic LZ800 4K TV, is part of the brand's 2022 OLED line-up announced back in May and has just been reduced by a healthy 25% on Amazon, down to £1200 (opens in new tab)from £1600.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic LZ800 4K OLED TV £1600 £1200 at Amazon (save £400) (opens in new tab) This 55-inch model boasts Panasonic's HCX Pro AI processor and Cinema Surround sound. There's support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision as well as Filmmaker Mode, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated and Dolby Vision IQ. HDMI 2.1 connectivity is also included. We haven't reviewed this particular model yet, but on paper, this is an impressive deal. And if you're looking for a smaller screen, the 48-inch model is also reduced by 21% (opens in new tab).

Like all models in the range, it can handle both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision (as well as the usual HDR10 and HLG), and there's also support for Filmmaker Mode, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated and Dolby Vision IQ.

There's Chromecast on board, and the TV boasts four HDMI 2.1 sockets, two of which support 4K 120Hz at full resolution along with VRR (including AMD FreeSync Premium). ALLM is supported across all ports, and the display features Panasonic's Game Control Board that gathers all gaming features and info in one place, just like LG's Game Optimiser menu.

We haven't tested the LZ800 yet, but we have had hands-on with the range's other entry-level, non-Master OLED, the LZ980, awarding it an enthusiastic five stars in our review. The critical difference between the two is their speaker system, with the LZ980 boasting what Panasonic refers to as Cinema Surround Pro and the LZ800 having the more basic Cinema Surround. In terms of visuals, we found that the LZ980 ekes every last drop of performance out of its panel so successfully that it outperforms some of those more expensive rivals, at least in some fundamental areas.

This is the first time the LZ800 has been discounted, and well worth considering if you want one of this year's TVs at next year's price.

