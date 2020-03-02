Save 25% on "entertaining" five-star Musical Fidelity M2si amplifier

Anyone looking for a new midrange amplifier should strongly consider the Musical Fidelity M2si. Not only is it "a superb all-rounder and one of the best amplifiers we’ve heard below the grand mark", as we concluded in our five-star review, it's now 25 per cent off.

Musical Fidelity's UK distributor, Henley Audio, has announced a generous discount that sees the integrated amplifier priced just £599 (down from £799) until 31st May.

Today's best Musical Fidelity M2si Integrated Amplifier deals Musical Fidelity M2si... Sevenoaks £599 View Musical Fidelity M2si... Premium Sound £799 View Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

This is one of the most stripped-back amplifiers we’ve come across at this level. It offers the basics – a remote control, six line level inputs, including a tape loop and a home cinema bypass option to help integration into a surround system – and not much else.

But if you're happy connecting your sources over RCA and don't ache for an amplifier with digital connectivity or streaming onboard, you certainly won't be disappointed with the M2si's performance. It's detailed as well as dynamically expressive, and presents music on an expansive, refined soundstage that's nothing but entertaining. Here, truly great sound compensates for this amplifier’s comparative lack of features.

